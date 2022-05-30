Ice In Vancouver win kick-starts Morgan's hectic week on track

With his horses scheduled to run in four race meets over the next seven days, Cody Morgan's week could not have gotten off to a better start.
The Tamworth trainer had just three horses run in Sunday's Gunnedah Cup meet, but one - Ice In Vancouver - won the Lightning Showcase Handicap sprint by over a length.
It is the fifth win from 10 starts for the four-year-old gelding, who has now has over $107k in prize money.
"It's really good for the owner, and we'll probably look to take him to Grafton carnival next month," Morgan said.
Ice In Vancouver has run in the Kosciuszko twice for Morgan, in 2020 and 2021, and though the trainer said he "needs to continue to improve", he didn't rule out a third attempt at the race in 2022.
"He's been up with the big boys a few times," Morgan said.
"When he's at his best, he's really good ... I wouldn't say no [to a third Kosciuszko tilt]."
But the 36-year-old's focus is currently on the race meet in Tamworth tomorrow, where he has two horses running.
Unlike the Gunnedah Cup, however, Morgan's hopes are not quite as high for Cosmic Bullet and Trumped Up on their home track.
"They are both chances in strong races, but I'm not filled with confidence about tomorrow," he said.
However, with a heavy track expected in Tamworth, Morgan said both horses "actually prefer the wet", and believes the weather will help their odds.
Following the eight-race meet at his home track, Morgan will have runners in Dubbo on Friday, Sydney and Quirindi on Saturday, and Muswellbrook next Tuesday.
Though the fields have not yet been finalised for these meets, Morgan is particularly eager to see how his runners go in the latter two specifically.
"There's a lot nominated, but once we sort through them, the ones at Quirindi should run well," he said.
"And then Muswellbrook on Sunday, I'm looking forward to seeing Absolute Legend run."
There are five of Morgan's horses currently slated to run in Quirindi - Sapello, Jumping Power, Mystic Water, Samurai Sun, and Seminara.
Tomorrow's Tamworth race meet will get underway with the first race from 12.15pm.
