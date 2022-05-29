TEVITA Peceli pounced to score six tries when he and his Dungowan Cowboys beat Manilla Tigers 52-10 at the Manilla Showgrounds on Saturday.
The Fijian flyer, nicknamed Tex, was outstanding - reported Cowboys co-coach Luke Taylor, on a day where the surface was slippery following plenty of rain.
Advertisement
The Cowboys won their fourth-straight match.
"It wasn't a great performance from us," Taylor said. "We copped a few injuries as well."
Read also:
Brett Jarrett (knee), Blair Maloney (shoulder) and Pat Lange (shoulder) all suffered injuries but Taylor is hopeful all three are not major concerns.
Peceli's six-try effort was the highlight of the win.
"He showed how quick he is," Taylor said.
Peceli's performance saw him named man of the match. He was also named Dungowan's players' player.
Trent Taylor was also good again for the Cowboys while Cody Byrne and Ryan Ingram earned plaudits from Taylor for their efforts in the middle.
DUNGOWAN 52 (Tevita Peceli 6, Blair Maloney, Cody Byrne, Clint Ridley tries; Trent Taylor 4, Brett Jarrett 4 goals) d MANILLA 10 (McKye Tucknott, Nick Syron tries; Mitch Doring goal). Group 4 best and fairest: 3 Peceli (D), 2 Beau Harry (M), 1 Zac Parker (D).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.