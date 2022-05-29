The Northern Daily Leader

Dungowan Cowboys v Manilla Tigers: Tevita 'Tex' Peceli on fire in big win

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:33am, first published 12:33am
FIJIAN FLASH: Tevita Peceli often scores tries in bunches. Photo: Judy McManus

TEVITA Peceli pounced to score six tries when he and his Dungowan Cowboys beat Manilla Tigers 52-10 at the Manilla Showgrounds on Saturday.

