Boggabri roared home to secure to beat Werris Creek 38-24 at Jubilee Oval on Saturday.
The Roos and Magpies went to the half-time break locked at 14-14 but it was the home side who finished stronger to continue their great start to the season.
A three-try game from centre Robert Doolan was one of the highlights for the home side, said Roos coach Shane Ramling.
"He was sensational," Rampling said of the hard-running goal-kicking centre.
"He was big and strong, had a brilliant game.
"I'm just proud of all the boys, they really had a dig."
The Roos started well but the Cody Tickle-coached Magpies hit back in the latter stages of the first half.
"I was pretty happy with our start," Rampling said. "But we always knew the Creek would come back at us and they scored some tries from kicks to get back into it."
Tickle said his side were "under the pump early".
"But the boys showed some courage to get back into it. They defended their butts off and we had a bit of momentum going into half-time," he said.
Unfortunately for the Magpies they "had a bit of a lull" in the second half and that helped the home side finish stronger.
It was the Roos' fourth win of the season and moved them to fourth on the ladder, while the Magpies remain in second-last place with one win.
BOGGABRI 38 (Robert Doolan 3, Paula Dinauvoli, Ash White, Rhyce Kliendienst, Kaylan Murray tries; Doolan 5 goals) d WERRIS CREEK 24 (Nathaniel Slater 2, Newie Saub, Ronin Hadden, Cody Tickle tries; Barry Murray 2 goals). Best and fairest: 3 Doolan (B), 2 Riley Leonard (WC), 1 Nicholas Lyons (B).
