THE final block of land has been snapped up in one of Tamworth's most sought-after estates, with first home buyers among the most interested parties.
More than 283 residential homes were delivered through the Lampada housing development, a nine-year project in the growing suburb of Calala.
Advertisement
Hunter-based development group McCloy Group was behind the project, and development director James Goode told the Leader it hopes to provide more housing for the city in the future.
"We've thoroughly enjoyed our time in Tamworth working with local council and contractors," he said.
"The integration of public art was a key element of the cultural foundation of Lampada, with installments dedicated to the community at the entry and in shared open space areas."
With the average price of land $138,000, the estate proved popular with younger families seeking to enter the market.
"It has been great to see so many young families enjoy these facilities and enter the property market to build their family home at Lampada," Mr Goode said.
READ ALSO:
The developers are also behind Cookes Hill in Armidale, which is delivering 249 homes across 45 hectares, and demand is high.
"The community has sold out its first four stages, with many local residents buying their first home in the community or downsizing from acreages to residential homesites which still offered space," Mr Goode said.
Meanwhile, the first stage of land lease community Majestic Tamworth in Hillvue is complete, with 18 homes in the resort-style gated community overlooking the Longyard Golf Course on offer.
Sales manager Peter Schulz said land lease communities are becoming a popular, more affordable choice of living for semi-retired to retired residents.
"We're only offering the first stage for sale, because of the market conditions at the moment," he said.
"We can't predict what's going to happen in 12 months with the market, whether materials will still keep going up and it will still be hard to get trades. We're still heavily affected by that."
The community will eventually offer 98 premium homes, allowing residents to own their home while leasing the land.
"Downsizing is one reason people are looking at Majestic, some people still love the area but they're thinking about getting out of a bigger family home to get into one of these," Mr Schulz said.
"We've got people with properties who have five or 10 acres and don't want to be cutting lawn, so this community requires not so much maintenance so they can be doing things they want to be doing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.