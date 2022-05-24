The Northern Daily Leader

New England Rugby: Tamworth women score big win over Robb to make it two-in-a-row

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strike weapon: Ash Bridge continued her try-scoring ways on Saturday as the Magpies women posted their biggest-ever win. Photo: Sean Walker

After claiming their third win for the season on Saturday, Tamworth women's coach Rob Mills said he can feel a real sense of confidence growing amongst the side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.