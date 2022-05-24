After claiming their third win for the season on Saturday, Tamworth women's coach Rob Mills said he can feel a real sense of confidence growing amongst the side.
Backing up from a hard-fought 29-14 win over Glen Innes, the Magpies raised the bar with a comprehensive 72-17 triumph over Robb.
Paige Leonard crossed for a hat-trick and Flo Davidson a double in what was their biggest-ever win.
They had nine tryscorers all up as they also went back-to-back for the first time to head into the second round sitting third.
Taking on the coaching role this season, Mills said he is "ecstatic" with how they are performing.
"They are just going ahead in leaps and bounds," he said.
"They've all got - I say to them - good rugby heads on their shoulders. They can all see the game, they can all see where the game is going to go.
"And just the confidence within each of them and as a team is great."
The game was played as 9-a-side, and along with their defence, "great kicking game" and "great tries" what most impressed him about the performance was "how they stuck together" and put into practice what they have been working on at training.
"Some of it didn't come off but some of it did," he said.
They now look ahead to St Albert's this Saturday. They currently lead the competition and are the barometer.
"If we can get a win up against them it will show the girls how far they've come this year and how far they've built on the club over the past couple of years," Mills said.
It promises to be a big day with the Magpies celebrating Ladies Day.
All women get free entry into the ground.
Albies were on Saturday too strong for Glen Innes running out 36-17 winners while in the other game Baa Baas defeated Armidale 39-10.
