The Northern Daily Leader

State PSSA Touch Championships a learning curve for North West sides

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 24 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Improvement: North West primary boys touch side manager Kristin Willis said they grew through the carnival.

Last week's state PSSA touch championships were a learning experience for the North West boys' and girls' teams.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.