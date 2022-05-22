The Northern Daily Leader
New England Rugby: Robb hand Tamworth third loss of the season with 32-point shut out

By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 22 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
Robb College might have set up Saturday's win over Tamworth with their attack in the first half, but it was their second half defensive effort that ultimately sealed it for them.

