Team Queensland claim PBR State of Origin championship crown again

May 22 2022 - 10:00pm
From one blue to another: The NSW team had the chance to meet star Broncos recruit Adam Reynolds.

Team NSW were unable to retain the form that saw them take out last month's PBR State Of Origin event in Tamworth, with Team Queensland producing a spectacular performance at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday night to take home the 2022 crown and prove they are the supreme bullriding powerhouse.

