The Cowboys lost hooker Ryan Ingram to the bin for a play-the-ball infringement and even with 12 men, the Cowboys were still able to post two more tries and celebrate another good win that elevated them to equal second on the ladder with Boggabri, Kootingal-Moonbi, North Tamworth and Narrabri (with Boggabri and Kootingal-Moonbi to play on Sunday at Kootingal).