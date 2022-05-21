The Northern Daily Leader

Dungowan Cowboys thump Moree Boars 46-18

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 21 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOTTLE HIM: Matt Wilson has starred for Dungowan in a win over Moree. Photo: Judy McManus

The Dungowan Cowboys claimed another large scalp when they beat unbeaten competition leaders Moree 46-18 at the Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.