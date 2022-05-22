'Our leaders have stepped up': Bolts claim fourth straight win

If there was ever any doubt about the importance of good leadership in a sporting team, one only need look towards the Tamworth Thunderbolts.
Also read:
Advertisement
After the side secured its fourth consecutive win on Saturday night, coach Mitch Balderston said the team's sharp reversal, after trailing by 11 points at half time, came down to its leadership group.
"What we've seen in the last two games, and it's got us out of trouble, is our leadership guys have really stepped up and started to nurture some of the younger guys," Balderston said.
"Particularly in the locker room, and it's all about saying 'You need to be here' or 'You need to be there' or 'You need to be doing this', and it gets them all on the same page."
The Thunderbolts' narrow 79-72 win at the Tamworth Sports Dome was the latest in a remarkable rebound in 2022 which saw them start with three losses and one win in their first four games.
But, as expectations for the side were so low at the outset of the season, they do not feel pressure in close games.
"Because we've got no expectations on us ... we find ourselves in these dogfight sorts of games and I don't think the pressure is there that a lot of other teams feel," Balderston said.
"The guys have the mentality of 'We weren't meant to be here, let's keep playing and see what happens'."
Yet again, Bailey Keech starred for the Thunderbolts with 26 points, including five three-pointers.
His explosive style of play on-court was balanced, Balderston said, by the calming influence of Ben Pearce and captain Izack Fuller.
The Thunderbolts will next play the top-ranked and unbeaten Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in Sydney this Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.