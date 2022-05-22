The Northern Daily Leader

'Our leaders have stepped up': Bolts claim fourth straight win

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 22 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
By example: Ben Pearce (pictured) was recognised by Thunderbolts coach Mitch Balderston for his calmness and the experience he shares with his younger teammates. Photo: Zac Lowe.

If there was ever any doubt about the importance of good leadership in a sporting team, one only need look towards the Tamworth Thunderbolts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.