A matter of perspective: Drawn game spurs differing opinions

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 22 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:00am
Though Saturday's first-versus-second clash between the OVA Mushies and North Companions ended in a 1-1 draw, it elicited opposing reactions from both coaches involved.

