A matter of perspective: Drawn game spurs differing opinions

Though Saturday's first-versus-second clash between the OVA Mushies and North Companions ended in a 1-1 draw, it elicited opposing reactions from both coaches involved.
OVA's Tim Coates said both he and his side were "frustrated" by "wasteful" shooting in front of goal, despite having the majority of the possession and repeated incursions into Companions' defensive half in the second term.
North Companions' Andrew Mahony, meanwhile, said his boys gave "110 per cent" despite missing roughly half a dozen regular players, whose spots were filled by a number of young and inexperienced replacements.
With so many young players in the Companions' lineup, Mahony said they were relieved of the usual pressure that comes with facing a historically dominant team.
"We had people backing up and there were young kids who had never played First Grade before," he said.
"I think that helped us a little bit, that there wasn't any sort of history in the back of their mind of OVA's dominance over the last few years."
Experienced players like Jonah Thompson and captain Nick O'Neill ensured their young Companions teammates stayed calm, and put forward a resolute defensive performance which caused OVA to feel as though they played below their best.
"We just didn't put [North Companions] away," Coates said.
"They were a little bit frustrated towards the end because they couldn't finish."
That frustration was borne of the high expectations that Coates and his side have set for themselves after going undefeated in the Premier League competition for the last two years.
Saturday's draw continued that streak, which followed three consecutive wins in the kind of start to the season that Coates had expected from his team.
"We have a core of players who have been there and done that," he said.
"We had to change a few things around on the weekend with a couple out, but I'd be disappointed if we weren't going as well as we're going.
"I think my expectation is probably a little bit higher than where we're at, so I'm just looking for a little bit more from the boys, and I think they're looking for more from themselves."
But, by contrast, Mahony couldn't have been happier with the resilience his side showed, particularly during an embattled second half.
"It gives them some belief that they can compete with some of these established or successful teams," he said.
"A lot of these kids have come up through the NIAS system or school representative sides, so [they have] that skill. A lot of it's about their mindset now."
