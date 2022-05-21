North Tamworth emerged from two-straight losses in emphatic fashion by quickly dousing a Werris Creek fightback and then launching a vintage Bears try blitz.
The 52-28 win at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday afternoon confirmed that the new-look Bears are the real deal despite narrow losses to Kootingal-Moonbi and Dungowan in their previous two outings.
Advertisement
Conversely, Werris Creek must be frustrating the hell out of their coach, Cody Tickle, and their supporters.
Last weekend they produced an 80-minute effort before losing at the death to Kootingal-Moonbi at home.
On Saturday they ran hot and cold, but mostly cold - gritty back-to-back tries that left them trailing 28-18 at the break segueing into porous defence as Norths ran in five unanswered tries to secure their third win of the season in their fifth outing.
Werris Creek suffered their fourth loss, as Norths No 3 Livinai Tuicakau notched a try hat-trick.
Bears No 10 Ben Jarvis smashed his way over the tryline in the 47th minute to get the party started for the home side after the break. He also fired a lovely ball to No 6 Ethan Collins, who raced away to score in the 57th minute and increase the lead to 44-18.
Speaking post-match, Jarvis said: "It's been a bit disappointing the last couple of weeks, but we've been working hard.
"[We were] just a bit unlucky in those last couple of games." He added: "I think in patches today [Saturday] we clicked ... And a couple of boys are finding their feet in their position.
Read also:
"So, hopefully moving forward we can get a bit of momentum and keep going."
Werris Creek opened the scoring in the second minute when winger Barry Murray flew down the touchline.
But when young lock Kobe Bone burst through the middle and found No 1 Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams in support, it was the start of a Bears try rush that comprised five unanswered touchdowns.
The last of those tries was posted by No 2 Amachai Roberts, who intercepted the ball deep in his own half in the 31st minute. Jake McManus converted from in front and Norths led 28-6.
Four minutes later, Magpies prop and coach Cody Tickle twisted out of Bone and McManus's attempted tackle and crashed over.
That was quickly followed by an equally strong try to Magpies No 7 Harlee Millgate.
Advertisement
The stage was set for a riveting second half, but North Tamworth had other ideas.
BEARS 52 (Livinai Tuicakau 3, Josh Schmiedel, Scott Blanch, Kobe Bone, Amachai Roberts, Ben Jarvis, Ethan Collins, Mitch Sheridan; Jake McManus 6 goals) d MAGPIES 24 (Barry Murray, Cody Tickle, Harlee Millgate, Isaah Millgate, Tyren Cloake tries; Murray 4 goals)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.