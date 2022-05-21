A frenzy of top-shelf community sport is coming your way this week - and we're at the epicentre of the action.
The Leader's sports team will bring you live updates from Tamworth's first home game of the season - a heavyweight encounter against Robb College, while we will also be at Jack Woolaston Oval when the Bears look to snap a two-game losing sequence against the Magpies.
There will also be live-scoring from No 1 Oval, where the Roos tackle the Bulldogs - and from Gipps Street, where the Premier Division action will be intense.
On Sunday, the Leader will be at Kootingal for the Roosters' big clash against the Kangaroos.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
