'Off to a flying start': Unbeaten Companions ready for OVA challenge

With three wins from three games so far, the North Companions White women's team has gotten off to an ideal start in 2022.
But, coach Pat Warren said, their first real test of the season will take place today, against the OVA White team.
"We knew we'd be off to a flying start when we saw the draw," Warren said.
"We knew it was good for us to start with, but now we've got OVA White this weekend, who are coming sixth, our games are going to start getting tougher and we're really going to have to start fighting for those points."
After the first three rounds, Companions White has scored 23 goals and conceded none. Though their opponents today are ranked sixth, they have produced a similarly one-sided for-and-against record of 20 and 2.
This early in the season, Warren knows that the rankings mean very little, and today's game is one in which the Companions cannot afford mistakes.
"The more we respect the ball, and the less possession we give them through silly mistakes [the better]," he said.
"I expect a tough grind from them. Traditionally, they are a well-coached side, so I'm expecting them to play a short game with one-two passing.
"We're really going to have to step up on the defensive side of things to make sure they don't get through our back line."
To date in the women's competition, there have been multiple games with massive disparities in the scoreline. Some matches have been decided by over 15 goals, and one last week finished at 23-0 in favour of the Companions Black team.
Though Companions White have not been involved in any of the absolutely gargantuan scorelines, have been able to score consistently throughout each of their games.
If they are to continue this season in the style in which they started, Warren expects two players to have major roles.
"Sami [Wilkie, with 12 goals from three games] has been fantastic," he said.
"We've got another young girl, Amy [Tainsh], and she plays in the defensive line and is just stronger than ever. She's only a little thing, but she's got a heart of Phar Lap and she stops a lot of goals."
The Companions White will take on OVA White from 1pm today at the Gipps Street playing fields.
