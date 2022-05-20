The Northern Daily Leader

'Off to a flying start': Unbeaten Companions ready for OVA challenge

By Zac Lowe
May 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With three wins from three games so far, the North Companions White women's team has gotten off to an ideal start in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.