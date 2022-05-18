The Northern Daily Leader

Sinclair's dozen: Veteran trainer set to unleash stable at Moree meet

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sinclair's dozen: Veteran trainer set to unleash stable at Moree meet

Moree-based horse trainer, Peter Sinclair, loves race meets at his home track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.