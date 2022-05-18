Sinclair's dozen: Veteran trainer set to unleash stable at Moree meet

Moree-based horse trainer, Peter Sinclair, loves race meets at his home track.
The racing veteran has 12 runners scheduled to take to Moree Race Club across the eight races at tomorrow's meet. With such a high workload, many trainers might feel stressed, but Sinclair cannot wait to get started.
"Those days are good, busy days running the horses around," he said.
"They're good days, it's better than being in the first race and last race somewhere."
In the low-pressure arena of a country race day, Sinclair will enjoy the opportunity to test out some of his younger, less experienced horses before sending them on to the Picnic Champion Series.
"We've got a lot of horses going round tomorrow that will go through the Picnic Series coming up," he said.
"It's a good grounding for them to have a start tomorrow. It's not much travel, and some of them aren't good enough to race at the better TABs, so we'll start tomorrow and go through the Picnic circuit with them."
There are several horses that Sinclair is eager to see run tomorrow. The first is one that he part-owns - Fiocchi - which will start from barrier six in race six.
"He'll be back tomorrow, having his first start back [since December of last year]," he said.
"He won a couple last preparation, I'm hoping he can do it this preparation."
Additionally, he said the likes of Kiss and Tell, Riccardo, and Gretzky are "all going well on their track gallops".
Along with his horses, Sinclair also hopes his apprentice, Jacob Golden, can continue the sparkling form he has found in recent weeks.
Since April 30, Golden has ridden five winners. Set to ride five of Sinclair's horses tomorrow, the trainer believes the young jockey is well-placed to pick up more podiums.
"He's just really getting kicked along now," Sinclair said.
"He's gone from his three kilo claim down to a two kilo claim, which is an achievement for an apprentice.
"Hopefully we can get one or two of tomorrow's races home for him, that'd be great."
