Tamworth U18s Girls brace for 'good test' from Goulburn on day one

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 18 2022 - 3:46am, first published 2:00am
Ready to go: The Tamworth Under 18s Division One girls will face a stern challenge this weekend, but coach Helen Willis believes they can go deep in the tournament. Photo: Peter Hardin.

The Tamworth Under 18s Girls could not have drawn a more difficult start to this weekend's Hockey NSW State Championships, with a clash against Goulburn set for the first round.

