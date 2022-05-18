It was appropriate that David Frendin was on hand when his son, Clay, finally ended a year of pain, frustration and perseverance.
For it was David and his wife, Marion, who facilitated their boy having surgery in Sydney to repair the ruptured ACL in his right knee.
The Tamworthian, 20, injured the knee playing for Dungowan against Werris Creek in April last year, with him making his long-awaited return on Saturday at Dungowan.
And what a special occasion it was: he played the last 20 minutes of the second half in the back-row as the Cowboys recorded their most famous win since being elevated to first grade in 2018 - the 18-14 defeat of North Tamworth their third victory in the opening five rounds.
Clay said that if it was not for his parents, he "wouldn't be here" for what is the Cowboys' most promising top-grade season.
He said: "They stood by me through the whole [rehabilitation][ experience and pushed me to where I wanted to be. So, grateful to them."
Frendin's worst-ever injury has had a profound impact on his life.
In June last year, he excitedly revealed that he planned to relocate to Newcastle at the end of that year to fulfil his goal of playing first-grade footy there.
That plan had been "scrapped", the plumber said.
"It [the injury] just made me think about a lot of things," he also said, adding that he "just wanted to focus more on plumbing."
Ahead of Dungowan's home clash against undefeated Moree on Saturday, Cowboys co-coach Luke Taylor applauded Frendin for being "very disciplined" with his rehabilitation.
He said the former Greater Northern Tigers under-18 hooker was an "athletic, fit kid and a very safe defender".
Taylor added: "With some minutes and some confidence under his belt from the weekend, he will be a very important part of our side for the remainder of the season and into the future."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
