The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hanging Rock landslip: Tamworth Regional Council turns to state government to fund Barry Road repairs

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
May 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A significantly damaged section of Barry Road at Hanging Rock remains a sore point for locals, with council set to knock on the state government's doors for funding as repair costs continue to blow out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.