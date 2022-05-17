Tamworth's under-18s boys mightn't have been in the finals mix at their State Championships at Moorebank on the weekend but coach Naomi Spark believes they have "paved a very positive platform for next year."
She said they should "be very proud of themselves", and the way they acquitted themselves against opponents having the benefit of more time training, and playing, together, and in many cases older.
Only two of the Frogs were top age, and a few of the side will back up for the Tamworth under-15s at their championships next month.
It augers well for the next couple of years, Spark said.
They will next year at least, again contest Division 1 after retaining their spot in the top division.
Spark was really pleased with how the side performed, and noted the way they took on board the game plan for each game and the guidance that was offered to them over the three days.
"They just played hard and did their upmost best," she said.
Facing Metro South West first up, they went down 2-nil which Spark was for their first game "very happy with".
They were then beaten 8-nil by a "very tough" North West Sydney side, but bounced back first-up on Sunday morning to defeat rivals New England 3-nil.
The win ensured they wouldn't have to play off for relegation.
"That was the short term goal that game, to win and avoid relegation," Spark said.
"I'm happy to say they also played well to get the win."
Their final round game was under lights against eventual champions Newcastle. They went down 8-nil, but Spark said they "absolutely shone".
She said she had goosebumps in the first quarter, watching the structure that they had been training for in full flight for really the first time in the tournament.
"We actually had more scoring opportunities in the first quarter than Newcastle did but didn't get the goals," she said.
They finished their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Sydney East to place eighth overall.
It was the first Tamworth team Spark has coached and she "loved the experience".
