The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Tamworth under-18 boys finish eighth at state championships, avoid relegation

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bright future: What was a young Tamworth under-18s boys side acquitted themselves well at their state championships on the weekend.

Tamworth's under-18s boys mightn't have been in the finals mix at their State Championships at Moorebank on the weekend but coach Naomi Spark believes they have "paved a very positive platform for next year."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.