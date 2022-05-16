The Northern Daily Leader

'We got more hungry': Second-half surge secures Rovers maiden victory

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:04am, first published 6:00am
All smiles: Alex Barton was thrilled to see his side claim its opening win of the season on Saturday. Photo: Peter Hardin.

After trailing 2-1 at half time, it was a change in mindset that allowed the Hillvue Rovers to roar back into contention against Kootingal District FC on Saturday and claim their maiden First Grade win of 2022.

