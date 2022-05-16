The Northern Daily Leader

Swimming: Alex Hayes excited for opportunity to compete at Australian Swimming Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Testing the waters: Tamworth City's Alex Hayes will compete in her first open nationals in Adelaide this week. Photo: Peter Hardin 110522DO20

Alex Hayes is preparing to plunge into star-studded waters and the Tamworth City Swimming Club's history books.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.