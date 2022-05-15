The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU Round 5: Gunnedah produce stunning second half to stampede Moree 57-5

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catch me if you can: James Perrett was one of the Red Devils' best performers in their win over Moree on Saturday. Photo: Sarah Stewart

On the surface Gunnedah's 57-7 win over Moree portrays a dominant performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.