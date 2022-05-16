Narrabri Blues carved out a fine first 40 minutes but failed to fire in the second half when they secured a 42-20 win over Manilla Tigers in their Group 4 clash at Manilla Showground on Sunday.
The Blues led 24-nil after a good first half with tries from Daniel Howe, captain-coach Jake Rumsby, Jacob Nichols and Jeff Harvey.
Nichols converted all four for a good start but it was a much different case in the second half as the Tigers bared their teeth and won the second half 20-18.
"We played well that first half," Rumsby told Group 4 Media post-match.
"We wanted to do it for 80 minutes but we didn't do that. We made to many errors and gave away too many penalties in the second half.
"We've got the bye this week so that's also come at a good time. We have a few boys carrying niggling injuries so it will be good to have a week off before we have a big game against Kootingal."
He was loathe to laud any of his players, believing it a fair team performance and was happy for Howe to receive the Group 4 B&F points.
Howe, Rumsby, Daniel Jobson and Harvey, who came in for Sam Sadler, all played strongly with Howe a constant metre eater in the middle for the Blues and young giant Harvey making some crashing runs.
Manilla captain-coach Mitch Doring was delighted with the way his side fought back from a tough first half.
Down 24-nil they responded well to cross for four second half tries.
"It was a pretty good effort," Doring told G4 Media.
"They showed up again today, that's all I can ask for. Showed a lot of pride."
He said it has been a tough season, returning to first grade for the first time in many years.
It has taken, and will take, time for the players to adjust to the faster pace and stronger defences but he says there have been plenty of good signs.
"It's a long hard process," he said.
"We've only had the five rounds and we are getting better, We can hold our heads high, there's plenty of spirit here. Just got to get used to that physicality and speed in defence.
"There are plenty of positives."
Two of them were young forwards Tim Gordon and Michael Giles.
"They're going well," he said of two young players with huge frames and great potential.
If they can attain a level of fitness to be able to be competitive for the 80 minutes they could be weapons, Gordon, who made some crashing runs in the second half, in particular.
"We also have a young side," Doring said.
"There's only a few over 30.
"There's some good young kids here. It might take the rest of the year or longer but they will be good. Just got to keep showing up."
First Grade: NARRABRI 42 (Jacob Nichols 2, Mitch Dening 2, Daniel Howe, Jake Rumsby, Jeff Harvey tries, Todd Nichols 7gls) d MANILLA 20 (Scott Berry, Mitch Doring, Beau Harry, Rob Morris tries, Doring gl). G4 B&F: 3 Daniel Howe (N), 2 Joss Cleal (N), 1 Nick Syron (M).
Second Grade: NARRABRI 22 (Thomas Bruce, Metuisela James, Dylan Hohnberg tries, Cameron Yates 2, James gls) d MANILLA 18 (Dan Kaluza, Jarrad Johnson, Dan Duncan tries, Zahn Chisholm 3gls) G4 B&F: 3 Thomas Bruce (N), 2 Trent Keeler (N), Caleb Bergan (M).
Ladies League Tag: MANILLA 40 (Shonriqua Hippi 3, Kim Flett 2, Emma Reid, Zoe Darlington tries, Melanie Doring 5, Kim Flett gls) d NARRABRI 4 (Kristie Toomey try) G4 B&F: 3 Shonriqua Hippi (M), 2 Mikaella Thorn (N), 1 Kim Flett (M).
