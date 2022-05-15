Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth May 16 meeting

1st Race @ 12.20pm
*Track likely Heavy 8 & Rail out +3m from WP to 1400m & True the Remainder:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00
*RACE 1 @ 12.20pm CLEARVIEW IT COUNTRY MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. BURDEKIN (Brett Cavanough/Ms Amelia Denby; barrier 8 & 59kg) - One of the trickier and more open contests to start the meeting. Like the value here about this improving four-year-old who is clear over the odds third-up off a seven week break. Held his ground behind a smart and well backed winner at Albury over the carnival, and that formline reads well for this coming back a little in trip. Bred to handle wet ground, and the stable is travelling nicely
DANGERS: 3. *Regulation; 5. *Briefly; 8. **First Mover; 9. **Madiba Rose
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: BURDEKIN Each Way & Trifecta: 1,8,9/1,3,5,8,9/1,3,5,8,9
*RACE 2 @ 12.55pm SAMPSON'S CAR REPAIRS COUNTRY MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. SO FLY BABY (Rodney Northam/Ashley Morgan; barrier 9 & 57kg) - Still with the maidens at set weights over the same trip, and this shapes as a very nice return assignment for this talented 3YO filly by Flying Artie despite having not raced for 12 months. Was strong through the line under a good hold in a recent open class trial that she could easily have won. The booking of top country jockey who knows the track well, along with some important gear changes, are big pointers to a first-up kill
DANGERS: 9. *Lavish Lady; 10. *Mystic Water
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: SO FLY BABY to WIN
*RACE 3 @ 1.35pm TAB.COM.AU MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. SECOND HALF (Rodney Northam/Matthew Palmer; barrier 1 & 59kg) - Up to the mile now, and from the same leading Scone stable as the previous on top selection, this progressive four-year-old can open his account dropping back in grade. Finished hard at this track five weeks ago before a little flat late at Mudgee in a CL1. Facing less depth here with one of the main rivals coming out, and draws to get a soft run just off the speed, and should be able to work into the clear if the inside ground is disadvantaged
DANGERS: 12. *Topender
Likely Tempo: Fair to Reasonable
My BET PLAN: SECOND HALF to WIN & Quinella: 4 and 12
*RACE 4 @ 2.10pm ADVANCED INLAND SECURITY MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 8. ZIPPY POWER (Kris Lees/Dylan Gibbons a0kg; 56kg & barrier 12) - One of the more anticipated runners across the meeting rates clear on top, especially in a race with very plain depth. This European-bred and lightly raced provincial filly resumes behind two progressive trials for the leading stable. Ideal fresh trip being by Germany's 2014 Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist and out of a Makfi mare, and she only needs to find some cover from the awkward draw to take care of this lot
DANGERS: 11. *Mr Cosmic
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: ZIPPY POWER to WIN
*RACE 5 @ 2.50pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. FIVE CROWNS (Kris Lees/Aaron Bullock; 60.5kg & barrier 7) - If ever one is ready to peak over a suitable journey this is it! Good competitive mile race nonetheless for this grade, but breakthrough time arrives for this progressive Newcastle four-year-old peaking fourth-up at the distance. Stretched out late coming from midfield to go down narrowly at home 25 days ago, and she's advantaged in rain-affected ground, with the "Raging Bull" sticking like glue in the saddle
DANGERS: 8. *Surjin; 12. *Martian Queen
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: FIVE CROWNS to WIN & Trifecta: 3/8,12/8,12
*RACE 6 @ 3.25pm CANNON COHEN + ASSOCIATES CLASS 1 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. MIRROR QUEEN (Paul Messara/Aaron Bullock; 58kg & barrier 15) - They're all chasing one smart and exciting galloper here. From the wide barrier and off a five month spell, this talented provincial filly only needs a half decent run with any sort of cover to be the one to beat. Swept home from midfield for a dominant and high-rating maiden win on the Beaumont track last December, and cruised home behind the placegetters in a recent open class trial. Headed for much bigger targets
DANGERS: 9. *All I Wish For
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: MIRROR QUEEN to WIN & Quinella: 7 and 9
*RACE 7 @ 4.05pm DYNAMIC FIRE CLASS 3 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 11. IRRESISTIBLE MISS (Cameron Crockett/Ms Brooke Stower; 55.5kg & barrier 4) - A weakened but still tricky race speed map-wise, with plenty of chances, headed by this improving country-based Choisir filly who draws to either lead or take a close trail second-up, and right at home on soft and heavy tracks. Her solid return run was a very good pointert for this
DANGERS: 2. **Superdeel; 7. **Demeurer
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: IRRESISTIBLE MISS to WIN & Boxed Trifecta: 2,7,11
*RACE 8 @ 4.40pm CARLTON DRY BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. SHARKIM (Gregory McFarlane/Aaron Bullock; 58.5kg & barrier 7) - We wrap the meeting with the restricted sprinters over the short course, and this shapes nicely for this honest and speedy provincial three-year-old who finds an easier race fifth-up coming back 100m in distance. Has felt the pressure late in his last couple against significantly better sprinters, but trainer has added blinkers and has booked the much superior and stronger "Raging Bull" to ride
DANGERS: 7. *Anchor's Point; 9. *Takanakuy
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: SHARKIM to WIN
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R2 12. SO FLY BABY** Expect: $2.85 - $3.00; My Early Rating: $2.00
R5 3. FIVE CROWNS** Expect: $2.85 - $3.25; My Early Rating: $2.12
R8 6. SHARKIM** Expect: $3.00 - $3.25; My Early Rating: $2.15
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R1 1. BURDEKIN** Expect: $5.50 - $6.50; My Early Rating: $3.90
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R1: Trifecta: 1,8,9/1,3,5,8,9/1,3,5,8,9
