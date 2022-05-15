Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth May 16 meeting

TOP SELECTION: 4. SECOND HALF (Rodney Northam/Matthew Palmer; barrier 1 & 59kg) - Up to the mile now, and from the same leading Scone stable as the previous on top selection, this progressive four-year-old can open his account dropping back in grade. Finished hard at this track five weeks ago before a little flat late at Mudgee in a CL1. Facing less depth here with one of the main rivals coming out, and draws to get a soft run just off the speed, and should be able to work into the clear if the inside ground is disadvantaged