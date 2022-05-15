If the Tamworth women's sides first win of the season was cause for celebration, then there was even more for their second.
Trailing virtually from the third minute of their clash with Glen Innes at Tamworth Rugby Park on Saturday, the Magpies produced a stunning late fightback to triumph 29-14.
After scoring their first points just after half-time only for the Elkettes to hit straight back, they ran in four tries in the last 10 minutes.
Coach Rob Mills said it was a great win and couldn't have been happier with, or prouder of, his side.
With no first grade the women were the main game, and put on a befitting show in what was the club's first home game of the season.
"The team just lifted," Mills said of that last quarter.
Defensively they made some great tackles to force errors and in attack the passing from the ruck and the cleanouts were "just fantastic" and allowed them some good continuity, which they took good advantage of, Ashleigh Bridge producing a couple of moments of magic.
After weaving her way to the tryline from a scrum around their 22 to put the Magpies in front for the first time, she put the finishing touch on the comeback with a kick and regather on full-time.
It gave her three tries for the game. To go along with that, she also picked up the three points.
Flo Davidson, who showed good strength to put the ball down with two defenders on her to start the Magpies' run, got the two and Hamilton the one. She really led the defensive effort.
Mills also made special mention of Tobi-Lee Clough and Paige Leonard but said they all "played out of their skin".
"It's what we've been working towards," he said, noting the way that they really "work as a team".
"Hopefully every week we can build on what we did".
He said the atmosphere in the clubhouse afterwards was fantastic.
"Everyone was on a high," he said.
"It just puts us in a good spot and good space for the season."
He thought their fitness "shone at the end", but did touch on making sure they "start at 100 per cent", especially with the two college sides coming up in the next two weeks.
"We have to come out firing on all cylinders," he said.
Both sides did have to play the second half a player down with Bronwyn Lang (Magpies) and Bree Risby (Elkettes) red-carded following a scuffle in the final seconds of the first half.
