The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

CNRU Round 5: Pirates outclass Walcha 59-5

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pirates sowed the seeds to what was a stunning warm-up to a decisive fortnight, early at Walcha on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.