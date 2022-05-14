The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

'I couldn't be happier': Jones puts injury demons in rearview

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 14 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Any doubts Josh Jones had about the strength of his knee were dispelled today when he kicked six goals to lead the Tamworth Swans to victory over the New England Nomads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.