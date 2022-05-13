"Everything, my whole world," Malik Hunt replied when asked what his family means to him.
It was a response that shined a light on the 18-year-old's unabashed love for his family, and, in turn, their adulation of him.
Advertisement
On Saturday afternoon at Dave Taylor Park, the Hunt family will be sideline when Malik continues his first-grade rugby league education, playing fullback against the in-form Roosters.
His promotion to Group 4's premier competition is in large part due to the sacrifices his parents, Alma and Scott, made so he could pursue his rugby league dreams.
Read also:
That included the long drives to training and to games when he played for the Aberdeen Tigers from under-14s to under-16s.
The effort paid off: Malik made the Group 21 under-15 rep side and the Northern Tigers under-16 side.
He returned to the Magpies to play under-18s, before making his first-grade debut when the Magpies lost to Gunnedah in round 11 last season.
Malik went to Werris Creek Public School and then Quirindi High. He's unemployed at present, but hopes to get a job in the mines.
Alma Saunders said her boy was "talented, very shy, kind-hearted and generous" - someone who would "do anything for anyone", and would "rather go without himself to give to others".
He was also family-orientated, she said, adding that "if he is not playing his sports, he's watching and supporting his brother and sister" playing sport.
"Scott and I are very proud of the young man he is becoming," Alma said. "We would love to say we are his No 1 supporters.
"But we are definitely fighting his brother and sister, as they love watching him play and look up to him. He's their idol."
Alma and Jamiah are league taggers for Werris Creek. Alma said Scott hoped to resume playing for the club next year so he could run out with his son "before he gets too old".
Scott was a member of the club's 2012 premiership-winning side, when they were in second division.
Magpies captain-coach Cody Tickle said Malik was "a good young kid" with "heaps of natural ability".
Advertisement
He was "just starting to find his feet in first grade", Tickle added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.