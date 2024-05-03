'Always encouraging and supporting us': Ewingtons start new chapter

It doesn't take Laura Ewington long to recall what inspired her and her sister, Kelly, to start their own AFL journeys five years ago.
It was their father, Mark.
"He was basically the reason that we were introduced to it," Laura said.
"And from there we learned our own love for the game. It's good to have him there to talk to about AFL, or just as a support."
Mark, a long-time player for the Gunnedah Bulldogs, instilled an interest in his daughters that inspired them to sign up for the club's first women's team in 2019.
Fast forward five years and, with the 2024 season set to begin tomorrow, Laura is a part of the Bulldogs women's leadership group, while Mark will assistant coach the side.
It is certainly a new dynamic for the family. But, fundamentally, Laura doesn't think much will change.
"He has that position in name now, but he was always giving out advice to all the new players," she said.
"And the continuing players he would always encourage or give advice on what we could do better. He'd always be encouraging and supporting us."
As she prepares to begin her sixth year in Gunnedah colours, this will be Laura's first time as an official member of the club's leadership group under new captain Katrina Rekunow.
This, the 22-year-old said, was a reflection of her trust in her own ability as much as her leadership skills.
"I never really had a leadership role [in sport], I'm not the most outspoken person," Laura said.
"I've only just really built up my confidence, it's built gradually each year. And last year was one of the best I've had personally, as a player, and knowing the game.
"I feel like I know the game well enough now that I can help other people start learning the game and love it as much as I do."
The Bulldogs will take on the Tamworth Swans at No. 1 Oval tomorrow to open the season.
It will also begin their defence of their 2023 premiership. Though the last time these two sides met, in last year's semi-final, resulted in a 68-7 drubbing, Laura knows exactly how dangerous the Swans women are.
"They're a very fast-paced, high-intensity team," she said.
"That's always the team that you're cautious about, because they can run and carry very quickly and their intensity is really high. They have a lot of good players on that team, and it's always a hard game with them."
And though the Bulldogs have had their share of turnover in the off-season, as have most teams, Laura knows they still have the side to push for another premiership.
And though it is Rekunow's first year as captain, it is a role to which she appears well-suited.
"Kat's been in a leadership role [as vice captain last year], she's got that leader personality. Everyone wants to follow her, she leads by example," Laura said.
"It's really good to see that ... she's just built year after year to show that she's got the potential to be a leader."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.