The Tamworth women will take centre stage when the Magpies host Glen Innes in their first home game of the season on Saturday.
With Glen Innes not fielding a first grade side, the women will play in the prime 3.15pm kick-off slot.
"The girls are looking forward to it," coach Rob Mills said.
"To be the main game and have a larger crowd there is fantastic".
After three away games to start the season, it is the first of three successive home games for the Magpies with Robb College the following week and then St Albert's on what will be the club's annual Ladies Day.
Mills said they should have close to a pretty full squad for what should be a good test with both sides picking up the one win so far.
The Magpies' came against Armidale two weeks ago and has, he said, given everyone a lift. They have also, whether the direct result of that or not he's not sure, welcomed a few new players since.
Defence has been a big focus at training. It was one of the areas that let them down against Barbarians last week, the Magpies going down 42-10.
"Hopefully we will be ready to roll with that," Mills said, highlighting having a good defensive game as one of the keys.
He also spoke about their ability to put the phases of play that they have worked on at training into play.
Gates open at 12pm ahead of the second grade clash between the Magpies and Elks at 2pm.
There was to also be a third grade game between Albies' Fourths and Tenterfield but the students have been forced to forfeit that due to an outbreak of flu at the college.
The only unbeaten side in first grade, they tackle Armidale on Saturday. Robb host Barbarians in the other game.
