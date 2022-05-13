A late autumn trip to Walcha isn't a prospect to excite everyone.
But Pirates hooker Tim Collins can't wait to get out there on Saturday.
The stalwart is slated to play his first game this season after undergoing an arthroscope in the pre-season to "clean up" his knee.
Something he had battled with most of last season, he had been hoping with the extra time off it, with the season finishing early, it might come right.
But then at the first training run in the pre-season "it blew up".
So it was off to see the surgeon, Collins not wanting to have to "carry it" through another season.
It meant he missed the last couple of weeks of the Bush Cricket season, and his North Tamworth side's triumph, but it was sacrifice that or potentially the chance to win a fifth straight Central North premiership.
About eight weeks post-surgery now, Collins hasn't at all enjoyed watching from the sidelines the first few rounds.
"It's been hard watching, so pretty excited to get back out there," he said.
It's not something, fortunately, he has been too accustomed to. Other than a broken thumb a few years ago, he hasn't really been out for any prolonged period; touch wood.
He won't be thrown straight back into it though.
"The plan is to hopefully get a few minutes off the bench to warm back into it," Collins said.
That it is Walcha he will return against was a bit of fortuitous timing. The two sides have built up one of the strongest rivalries in the competition in recent years, and it is always a game the players look forward to.
For the contest; Collins quipping that they are "all pretty happy getting Walcha out of the way early".
It's not renowned as the warmest place to play footy, although discussions about the weather are pretty taboo.
"The rule is you're not allowed to mention how cold it is in Walcha," Collins explained.
Fines apply.
Part of Pirates' 'hundred club', the 32-year old first started playing with the club as a junior and feels a deep connection to it.
"I've got so many good mates in that club," he said.
He's also been fortunate to pack down alongside, and share premiership success, with brothers Andrew and Sam. Sam has hung up the boots now (but is coaching second grade) but Andrew is still running around, and will also come off the bench on Saturday.
An air conditioning and refrigeration technician by trade, "quite a few years back now" Collins moved into an office job and these days works as a sales manager with Pivotal Business Systems. Providing printing and IT solutions for companies, the business has offices around the state.
"It's a lot easier sitting in the air conditioning than putting it in," he joked.
Pirates are coming off the bye and before that had a tight win over Inverell.
"We're travelling alright. I don't think it's quite clicked like we wanted it do," Collins assessed.
But he has no doubts it will.
The Rams are arguably a different proposition to recent years but Collins said they can't take them lightly. As they showed in beating Moree a week after the Bulls had defeated Pirates they are still a very dangerous side.
Elsewhere Gunnedah hosts Moree and Narrabri is at home to Inverell.
