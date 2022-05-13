A person's life is shaped by a series of decisions - some simple, some requiring deep thought.
As a teenager, Eliza Hand made a considered decision that changed her life and, ultimately, led her to Tamworth, a reunion with her elder sister and the warm embrace of the Swans.
The 21-year-old joined the Swans this season after receiving a year-long placement, primarily at Tamworth Hospital, for the final year of her physiotherapy degree.
Her sister, Danielle, forged a similar path several years earlier: she also received a physiotherapy placement in Tamworth, decided to put down roots in the city and last year joined the Swans.
The sisters grew up in Singleton. It was there that Hand dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.
However, an adverse reaction to animals being euthanised, while doing year 10 work experience at a veterinary clinic, led her to undertaking a physiotherapy degree at the University of Newcastle.
"I couldn't handle having to put animals down," she said.
"I definitely still considered it [becoming a vet]," she added. "But I ended up finding more of a passion for physio through my love of sport, exercise and helping people."
In Hand, the Swans have an AFL novice who is a gifted athlete.
She played Premier League netball for the Central Coast Heart from 2018 until last year, when her tenure with the side ended due to her Tamworth placement.
Her stint at the Heart was punctuated by a knee reconstruction - an injury that deepened her understanding of her chosen profession.
On Saturday afternoon at No 1 Oval, the Hand sisters will play together when the Swans confront the Nomads.
"It's been really good to play with each other," Hand said, "because we haven't played competitive sport together before. And it's nice to know we have each other's back."
A major influence in Hand's life has been her father, Barry, who works in the mines.
"He's such a had worker," she said. "I've learnt a lot of good life lessons from him."
Swans president Josh McKenzie said Hand had taken "the lead in many drills" during the preseason, "and has quietly established herself as a leader through her actions".
She had also "immediately impressed with her natural athleticism and ability to mark above her head", he added.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
