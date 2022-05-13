Rob Jeffrey's passion for the round ball game burns as brightly today as it did when he first laced up the boots some around five decades ago now.
It's why, at 53, he is still running around (predominantly in third grade but filling in when needed in reserve grade), and spending his Saturday's in the dugout.
The veteran is part of a new-look coaching set-up at Tamworth FC this season, taking on the head coach duties of the club's first and reserve grade sides with assistance from president Mick Gay and first grade keeper Owen Rogers.
"I've got the passion for FC," Jeffrey said.
"I bleed blue and I just want to see the club get back to a club that the young ones want to play for and come to because of the culture we're trying to build."
He knows how good the club can be, having been there since it was formed.
Before that he played for a long time with Hillvue, serving as captain-coach for a while there.
This season is for FC a bit of a rebuilding one, with the majority of the first grade side playing their first season in the top grade.
"We've got a lot of young lads in the team and they are performing above their age," Jeffrey said, adding that the "determination" is the best he's seen.
That was evident in the first round, Jeffrey noting particularly the way "the young fellas gelled" as they spoiled his former club's premier division return 7-nil.
It was a great start, but he isn't getting too carried away.
"I don't think Hillvue played to their best," he said.
They showed that last weekend taking it to FC's opponents on Saturday - Moore Creek.
Jeffrey is expecting a tough match, the move of a couple of FC's players to the Mountain Goats adding that bit of extra spice.
"No doubt we expect a fair bit of niggle on the field, but that's football," Jeffrey said.
COVID, work commitments and injuries have left them a bit thin on personnel but he said first grade should be "probably close to full strength".
Reserve grade is a bit of a different situation and he is expecting to have to pull on the boots, as he had to the first round (in recent seasons he has predominantly been playing third grade of a Friday night).
Not that he minded.
He "loved" doing it although he was feeling it a couple of days later.
In the other round three games Kootingal do battle with Hillvue and South United tackle Oxley Vale Attunga.
