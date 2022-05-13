LIFE-DRAWING classes set against the 1930's art-deco backdrop of The Tamworth Hotel proved the perfect debut for the city's newest art school.
Local illustrator and multi-disciplinary artist, Danny Stanley, wants Tamworth Art Academy to mimic the small, authentic art scene he experienced at the Julian Ashton Art School in Sydney - where greats John Olson, William Dobell and Brett Whitely were taught.
"Tamworth is really notably lacking for a city of its size, much of anything in the way of ongoing classes that someone who wanted to get better at drawing or painting could take regularly," Mr Stanley said.
"Sport is obviously very respected here and very acknowledged, but there are amazing artists in Tamworth currently."
On Sunday, Mr Stanley will begin teaching an eight-week drawing fundamentals course available to anybody aged 13 and older.
He especially hopes to include young people undertaking high school.
Mr Stanley's partner, fibre-artist and weaver Sophie Honess, will help the academy behind the scenes while she teaches the Tamworth Regional Gallery's Art After-School Program.
Like many working artists, they make part of their living by teaching their craft.
But even if it wasn't necessary, Mr Stanley would still make teaching a big part of his practice.
"When you're learning to draw, and you're learning to make art, you're really learning one; how to observe the world, but two; how the world works," he said.
"A big part of life-drawing is anatomy, and learning how the human body works and why things are shaped the way that they are.
"I just think that it's such an enriching thing to know and to experience and share that with other people."
Tamworth Art Academy hopes to service the artistic aspirations of the city's young and old.
The academy's sold-out debut life drawing classes, taught by Mr Stanley and modelled by poster designer Christiana Mooy, encouraged people to be open-minded when creating art.
"This beautiful city in the bush is on a new limb of expansion and growing diversity and it is clear that more big creative names are to come from that," Ms Mooy said.
Students should leave the academy with technical skills, inspiration and feeling more capable.
