Bromley Nankivell was "surprised" when the Kootingal fullback was told she'd polled the three points following her sides 18-4 ladies league tag win over North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday.
The win enabled the Roosterettes to join Norths and Boggabri on six points, two adrift of competition leading Moree.
The three points were Nankivell's first for the season, Kooty captain-coach Abby Schmiedel describing her performance as "unreal".
However, the quietly spoken Bromley thought her teammates deserved all the accolades.
"That's a bit of a surprise," was her first reaction when told by Group 4 Media of her three-point award.
"I thought the other girls deserved that. It's my first season at fullback and it's been a bit of an adjustment.
"It's a lot more defence and a lot more running, a massive adjustment in defence."
She said she has the "best coach" in Schmiedel and is looking forward to more success this season after Saturday's good win.
North Tamworth's Lara Graham received the two points and Kooty goalkicker Steph Fulwood the one.
Nankivell's three points also elevated her to a share of third on the B&F table with 14 others, including teammate Rebekah Jenkins, behind Manilla's Kim Flett (5pts) and Gunnedah captain-coach Jacqueline Jones (4).
Flett picked up the three points in her side's 8-4 win over Boggabri on Sunday.
She was outstanding for the Tigresses with teammate Sheleaka O'Leary-Cloak grabbing the one point and Boggabri's Blair Devine the two.
Jones meanwhile polled the three points in her side's shock win over previously unbeaten Dungowan Cowgirls.
The Bulldogs women won 12-8 in a tight contest with Dungowan's Karen Porter receiving the two points and Piper Rankmore receiving the one.
Out at Narrabri the Bluebirds were overwhelmed by the Moree Boars, the visiting Moree side winning 44-nil to remain unbeaten.
Stacey McIntosh won the Boars' best and fairest award as well as the G4 B&F three points after she crossed for one of the side's nine tries and booted four goals.
Sheldyn Briggs was brilliant in crossing for a trio of tries to claim the two points. Narrabri Bluebird, Krista Zarka, received the one point.
GROUP 4 LADIES LEAGUE TAG BEST AND FAIREST
5: Kim Flett (Manilla).
4: Jacqueline Jones (Gunnedah)
3: Ava Hannaford (Boggabri), Charlotte Eather, Nautica Eather, Piper Rankmore (Gunn), Sheldyn Briggs, Katerina Hinton, Stacey McIntosh (Moree), Abbey Bowden, Georgia Horniman, Phoebe Porter (Dun), Amy Barraclough, Bronte Harris (NT), Dayna Porter (WC), Rebekah Jenkins, Bromley Nankivell (Koot)
2: Tashanny Clarke, Amelia Gosper (Narrabri), Maddie Buhagiar (Gunn), Abbey Mallise (Barr), Kiara Briggs (Koot), Lara Graham, Tayla King (NT), Shakayla Williams (Mor), Emma Carrigan, Georgia Horniman, Karen Porter (Dun), Blair Devine (Bogg), Tashanny Clarke (Narr).
1: Caitlyn Dewar, Ashlyn Summers (Bogg), Jasmine Verrell (WC), Lena Smith (Mor), Ellie New, Sarak Stackman (Dung), Joan O'Leary, Sheleaka O'Leary-Cloak (Man), Steph Fulwood, Sarah Gill (Koot), Teagan Resch (NT), Krista Zarka (Narr).
