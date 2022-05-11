The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Bromley Nankivell polls three points in Kootingal's round 4 ladies league tag win over North Tamworth

By Geoff Newling
May 11 2022 - 7:30am
'Unreal': Bromley Nankivell was dynamic at fullback for Kooty in their win over North Tamworth and picked up the three points for her efforts.

Bromley Nankivell was "surprised" when the Kootingal fullback was told she'd polled the three points following her sides 18-4 ladies league tag win over North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday.

