The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: Scone Race Club gearing up for Cup carnival

By Mark Brassel
Updated May 11 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone gearing up for return of two-day carnival

It's a big occasion for Scone Race Club on Saturday as they welcome back the 'lost half' of their huge two-day racing carnival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.