THE FUTURE of waste disposal facilities at Niangala and Watson's Creek is now open, with Tamworth Regional Council putting forward a motion which could allow the tips to stay open at the two small villages.
To cover the costs of keeping the facilities open, council has proposed an increase in the domestic waste base charge for regional and remote property owners.
Advertisement
The move comes following strong opposition from the communities, with councillors attending heated meetings on the weekend.
The waste changes form part of council's 2022-2023 Annual Operating Plan, Revenue Policy and Fees and Charges for the next financial year, which will all go on display from today.
READ ALSO:
Cr Mark Rodda said the smaller communities have indicated unequivocally they would like their facilities to stay open.
"Hopefully we can do what we can to progress that outcome," he said.
Cr Steve Mears said as most councillors would be aware there were some very robust discussions at both Niangala and Watson's Creek.
"One of the major concerns that the consultation wasn't quick enough," he said.
The proposal will now go to the community, and will be placed on exhibition for a period of 28 days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.