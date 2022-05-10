O'Brien Plumbing Tamworth owner Peter Dillon never thought about how many apprentices have gained experience in his business, until he was honoured as Small Host Business of The Year by Hunter Valley Tech (HVTC) Group.
All told the company has trained about 40 apprentices and members of management teams.
"Some of them have gone on to either run their own businesses, get into the education game, become TAFE teachers, estimators, project managers," he said.
"As a small regional business we've given those guys a good opportunity that they probably wouldn't otherwise get unless they went to a metropolitan area."
The HVTC Group helps employers mentor apprentices, trainees and employees. High achieving employers and apprentices were celebrated on Friday at the 2022 HVTC Excellence Awards.
This year's awards saw achievements recognised across NSW, with individual and business winners spanning across 10 of HVTC's regional locations.
O'Brien's engages apprentices through the group training scheme with HVTC.
"As a small host, we've supported 18 apprentices just through HVTC," he said.
Although Mr Dillon didn't give winning much thought, he appreciates the recognition of how much support O'Brien's has given to prospective plumbers.
"I never gave it any thought until we sat down there the other night and they had a spiel that we'd done 18," he said.
"I suppose initially, it's being able to give apprentices an opportunity to get into the game."
The awards provide an opportunity for HVTC Group apprentices, trainees, and students to be recognised for excelling in their chosen training pathways, as well as highlighting the valuable support and training opportunities facilitated by host employers.
HCTV CEO Sharon Smith commended the award-winning businesses that were recognised.
"Each of our host employers play a pivotal role in HVTC's operations, providing on the job training opportunities for our apprentices and trainees," she said.
"Across our network of host employers, HVTC is proud to employ over 750 apprentices and trainees in a range of vocations. The achievements of our award-winning hosted employees are proof that VET Pathways lead to successful careers."
Besides being recognised for being a mentor, Mr Dillon said he's most chuffed about helping apprentices get into the trade.
O'Brien's is predominantly a maintenance firm completing about 4000 jobs a year, "so they get a lot of experience when working for us," he said.
