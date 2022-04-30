The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth travel agent believes people are becoming more environmentally conscious when booking trips

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 30 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changing times: Tamworth travel agent Chris Watson says he's noticed a trend with people looking to be more sustainable. Photo: Peter Hardin

LOCAL travellers are keeping an eye on the environment when they book holidays, with a sharp increase in people looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.