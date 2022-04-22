The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council to consider moving forward with proposed water purification facility to support industry development

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
April 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INNOVATION: Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the proposed facility could be the largest of its kind in regional NSW. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

A $300 MILLION poultry processing plant has got Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) pumped up to potentially construct the largest water purification facility in regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.