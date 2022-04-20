The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022 photos: crowds out and about at the Galaxy of Stars announcement

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 20 2022 - 12:30am
IT WAS another cracker of a day at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and crowds gathered at the Toyota FanZone stage at Fitzroy Street for the 2022 Galaxy of Stars announcement.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald

