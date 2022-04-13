The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth and Gunnedah represent region in Top Tourism Town competition

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 13 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
BIG AND BUSTLING: Tamworth's vibrant and leafy Peel Street has played a major role in it being named a finalist. Photo: file

TAMWORTH and Gunnedah have both been recognised for their efforts in creating a friendly and fun environment for visitors, named as finalists for the Business NSW Top Tourism Town award.

Local News

