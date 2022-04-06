The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Werris Creek train crash blamed on coupling, driver error by report after Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator investigation

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated April 6 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRIVER ERROR: Decisions made by the driver have been partly blamed for a train crash which blocked the main line south of Werris Creek in January. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

A train crash at Werris Creek in early 2022 has been blamed on driver error, after an investigation by the federal rail safety regulator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.