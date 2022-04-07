A GOMEROI group has made their thoughts on Santos' Pilliga Forest gas project very clear, turning down an agreement by the energy company despite benefits being offered if it signed on.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
