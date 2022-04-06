The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Calrossy Anglican School students partner with OzFish Northwest for tree planting day

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
April 6 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH shovels in hand, a group of Calrossy Anglican School students were eager to do their bit for the environment on Wednesday as part of a program to rehabilitate local riverbanks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.