Construction of the $768 million New England Solar Farm took a huge step forward over the weekend, when two ginormous transformers were hauled onto the site.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
