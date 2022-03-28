A MAJOR change to rules for responsible serving of alcohol (RSA) courses means people with the qualification from interstate will be able to walk straight into NSW jobs - but one state is excluded.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
