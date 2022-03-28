The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Youth Fest: new cultural arts event planned for local youth at Tamworth Jockey Club

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated March 28 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:30am
FOCUS ON YOUTH: Youth Fest founder Byron Phillips and his eight-year-old son Thomas. Photo: Supplied

A LOCAL father with "big dreams" to bring a fun new festival to Tamworth catering for the city's youth, has formed a committee and is hard at work planning the city's first Youth Fest.

