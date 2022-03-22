The Northern Daily Leader
Aged care residents, staff test positive to COVID-19 as outbreak grows

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated March 22 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
LOCKED DOWN: Tamworth's Bupa Aged Care home went into lockdown on March 9 following a COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Gareth Gardner

AT LEAST 17 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive to COVID-19 at two local aged care facilities, which have been plunged into lockdown amid a growing outbreak in the Tamworth community.

