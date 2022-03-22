The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth to Sydney flights could be next for budget Bonza airline

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated March 22 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:00am
UP AND AWAY: Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and Tamworth council's aviation, events and projects commercial director John Sommerlad are excited about the new airline. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Low-cost flights to Sydney could be on the agenda for Tamworth's newest carrier, Bonza, with the chief executive declaring routes to Maroochydore and Melbourne are just the beginning for the budget airline.

